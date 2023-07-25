Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

