Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,046 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

