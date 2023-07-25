Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,311,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VXUS opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.