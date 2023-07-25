Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 248 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $684.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $715.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.70.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

