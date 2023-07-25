Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 386 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.64.

Charter Communications stock opened at $399.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $489.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average is $360.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

