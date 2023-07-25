Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,347 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 469,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 444,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after buying an additional 434,015 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5,261.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 384,096 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

