Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,961 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

