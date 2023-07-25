Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 753 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

