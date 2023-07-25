Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 810 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

