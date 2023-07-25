Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 157,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

