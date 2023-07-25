Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.75.

In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

