Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

