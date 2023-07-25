Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

