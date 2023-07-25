Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

