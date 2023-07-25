Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

