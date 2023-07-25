Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $402.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.17 and a 200 day moving average of $362.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

