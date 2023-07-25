Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

