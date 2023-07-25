Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

