AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 37,565 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 11.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,138,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

