Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $60.83

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ALLETE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in ALLETE by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.