Analysts Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLLNY. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CLLNY stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

