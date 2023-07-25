Analysts Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$4.11

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.35 to C$2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$3.88.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

