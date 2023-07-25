Analysts Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $253.50

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Hubbell by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hubbell by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,418 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $334.04 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $192.64 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

