Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target at $50.33

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Icade Stock Performance

Icade stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Icade has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

