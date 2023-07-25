Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price at $5.77

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.