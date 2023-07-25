Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $82.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

