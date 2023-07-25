Analyzing BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 9 0 2.90 Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 870.87%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

94.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -546.34% N/A -73.98% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -34.95% -31.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $77.78 million 68.59 -$481.18 million ($2.84) -11.70 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.81) -0.57

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats BridgeBio Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-711 for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, as well as patients suffering from recurrent kidney stones. In addition, it engages in developing products for Mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and The Regents of the University of California; Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.