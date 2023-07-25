Analyzing Cell MedX (CMXC) & Its Rivals

Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) is one of 125 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cell MedX to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cell MedX and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cell MedX N/A N/A -0.79 Cell MedX Competitors $559.38 million $23.53 million 68.52

Cell MedX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cell MedX. Cell MedX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A Cell MedX Competitors -59.68% -40.38% -12.46%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cell MedX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cell MedX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cell MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Cell MedX Competitors 204 1012 1194 50 2.44

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 59.24%. Given Cell MedX’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cell MedX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Cell MedX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cell MedX

(Get Free Report)

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual. The company was formerly known as Sports Asylum, Inc. and changed its name to Cell MedX Corp. in September 2014. Cell MedX Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.