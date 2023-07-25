Analyzing HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. HDFC Bank pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barclays has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 22.03% 17.31% 2.01% Barclays 20.97% 7.65% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barclays 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HDFC Bank and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Barclays has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,377.88%. Given Barclays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barclays is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HDFC Bank and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $25.50 billion 5.11 $6.03 billion $3.20 21.90 Barclays $30.88 billion 1.07 $7.33 billion $1.62 5.23

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than HDFC Bank. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Barclays on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HDFC Bank



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, business, educational, gold, consumer, and rural loans; loans against properties, securities, rental receivables, and assets; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, dealer finance, and term and professional loans. The company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, and merchant and cash management services; insurance and investment products. It provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, loan syndication, and documents collection services; online and wholesale, mobile, and phone banking services; unified payment interface, immediate payment, national electronic funds transfer, and real time gross settlement services; and channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. The company operates 6,378 branches and 18,620 automated teller machines in 3,203 cities/towns. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Barclays



Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

