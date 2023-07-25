Analyzing Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) & Its Rivals

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) is one of 5 public companies in the “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Martin Midstream Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Martin Midstream Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Midstream Partners Competitors 19 105 105 4 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies have a potential upside of 105.28%. Given Martin Midstream Partners’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Martin Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $1.02 billion -$10.33 million -2.73 Martin Midstream Partners Competitors $5.91 billion $30.56 million -1.68

Martin Midstream Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners -3.55% -16.53% -2.43% Martin Midstream Partners Competitors -14.67% -14.46% 0.05%

Risk and Volatility

Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Midstream Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Martin Midstream Partners pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Petroleum bulk stations & terminals” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 124.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Martin Midstream Partners rivals beat Martin Midstream Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 14 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates a fleet of 700 trucks and 1,200 tank trailers; and 27 inland marine tank barges, 15 inland push boats, and 1 articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Natural Gas Liquids segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

