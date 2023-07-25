Analyzing Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seazen Group and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seazen Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Landsea Homes $1.45 billion 0.27 $73.55 million $1.53 6.30

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Seazen Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seazen Group N/A N/A N/A Landsea Homes 4.64% 14.24% 6.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Seazen Group and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.8% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seazen Group and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seazen Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Landsea Homes 0 3 1 0 2.25

Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Seazen Group.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Seazen Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seazen Group



Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services. It also provides asset operation and management, information technology, and children entertainment, and cinema management services. In addition, the company offers securities and future brokerage, and money lending services, as well as dealing and advising services of securities. Further, it provides architecture designing services; and designs, manufactures, and sells auto parts. The company was formerly known as Future Land Development Holdings Limited and changed its name to Seazen Group Limited in November 2019. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Seazen Group Limited is a subsidiary of Wealth Zone Hong Kong Investments Limited.

About Landsea Homes



Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation. An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them. Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet. Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

