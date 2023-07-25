Analyzing Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) and The Competition

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million -$780,000.00 -34.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $1.86 billion $93.96 million 1,753.87

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stran & Company, Inc.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 272 1534 2500 35 2.53

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.88%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 127.41%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -9.06% -10.63% -1.00%

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

