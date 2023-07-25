Analyzing Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trainline and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Trainline alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.82 -$2.27 billion ($3.44) -6.05

Trainline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line 2 6 3 1 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trainline and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $17.96, suggesting a potential downside of 13.67%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Trainline.

Profitability

This table compares Trainline and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line -23.54% -448.59% -7.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Trainline on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.