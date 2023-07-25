Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 231,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.