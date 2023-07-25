ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.34 and last traded at $268.91. Approximately 4,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.52.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.29.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $2.2431 dividend. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

