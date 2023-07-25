Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Trading Up 0.2%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 604,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

