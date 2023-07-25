AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) versus Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Head to Head Comparison

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) and Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and Elders, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Elders 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given AquaBounty Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AquaBounty Technologies is more favorable than Elders.

This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and Elders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies -914.89% -12.09% -10.91% Elders N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AquaBounty Technologies and Elders’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies $3.14 million 9.13 -$22.16 million ($0.34) -1.18 Elders N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elders has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AquaBounty Technologies.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

About Elders

(Get Free Report)

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores. The company also provides on-farm sales to third parties, regular physical, and online public livestock auctions, as well as directly sells through its owned and third-party feedlots and livestock exporters; agency services for the sale of greasy wool; and brokering services for wool growers. In addition, it offers farms, stations, and lifestyle estates marketing; residential real estate agency and property management; and water and home loan broking services. Further, the company provides a range of banking and insurance products and services; and operates AuctionsPlus, an online livestock auction platform. Additionally, it operates a beef cattle feedlot; and imports, processes, and distributes Australian meat in China. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.