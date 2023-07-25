Ares Management (ARES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,205,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,547,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,175,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

