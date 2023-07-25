Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

