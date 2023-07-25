Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.74 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.