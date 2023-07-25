Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,268 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 134.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

