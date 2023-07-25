Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

