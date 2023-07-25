Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Alteryx by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alteryx by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 374,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

