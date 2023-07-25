Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.