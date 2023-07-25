Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $17,484,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 453,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after buying an additional 225,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,896 shares of company stock worth $4,599,192. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

