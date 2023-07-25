Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

