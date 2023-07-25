Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,535,000 after purchasing an additional 222,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

