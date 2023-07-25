Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

YETI Stock Up 0.2 %

YETI opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

