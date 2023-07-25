Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

