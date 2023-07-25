Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,405 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,956,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,564,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.67%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

